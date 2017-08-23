The End Zone Extra Point: Terry

It's time for another edition of The End Zone Extra Point. We can't get a camera to every single game in the area, but you can get your big play on WLBT Sports.
Terry put 58 on the board in the season opener. Zhadarian Haywood had 3 scores on the ground.
The Bulldogs also go up top. Tyler McDaniel connected with Joshua Perkins for a 38 yard snag and score. Terry routed Raymond 58 - 7 on Friday. Thank you Latrice Moore for sending in the highlight.
Here's how you can get your highlight on WLBT Sports. There's 3 ways to send video
The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions
Email: chudgison@wlbt.com
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports
I air The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.
