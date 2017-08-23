State travel expenses are under the microscope

A new report by a legislative watchdog agency reveals more government travel money is spent on in-state travel. But there are some new programs aimed at cutting costs. We're told lot of the in-state travel comes from gas mileage reimbursements.



"What we've implemented is a trip optimizer system that encourages them to look at the cost of a rental car versus using their personally owned vehicle and choosing the lower of the two options," said Department of Finance and Administration Executive Director Laura Jackson.



The other highlight of the PEER report, Mississippi has fewer state employees than our neighboring states. Yet our travel expense total for FY 2016 was higher than the average of the neighboring states combined.



"Two things we think that might be related to," added Jackson. "One is the cost of flying out of Jackson is more expensive than it is to fly out of New Orleans, Memphis or Birmingham. That's a fact."



Jackson said the state's structure of boards and commissions also contributes to increased in-state travel.

The complete text of PEER Report:





Representative Andy Gipson was a part of one of the working group committees that questioned agencies on spending, including travel, ahead of last year's legislative session. After reading the PEER report, he's concerned that there needs to be more accountability and transparency in the way of how agencies are reporting travel to DFA.



"Information is the key," noted Gipson. "If we don't have the data, we can't find out where the costs are going up, where they're going down and which agencies really need to reel it in. So, I'm hopeful this will prompt some better procedures."

