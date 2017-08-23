Madison County manhunt suspects connected to other car thefts

We have new information about a car theft that led several different law enforcement agencies on an hours-long manhunt through Madison County Wednesday..

Captain Kevin Newman with the Madison Police Department told us authorities are looking to charge the two suspects from yesterday's manhunt in some of the break-ins in Madison the City., but they believe there are others who broke into cars in the County.

Different homeowners' associations have reported that over the weekend, two vehicles were stolen in the Phrasebook subdivision; one stolen from Annandale; 10 vehicles broken into in the Hathaway Lake subdivision; and other cars broken into in Saddlebrook, Lake Lorman, Lost Rabbit, and Belle Terre.

Trey Petro is on the Homeowners Association in Ashbrooke. He says they sent alerts out over social media when they learned about the thefts.

"We reached out to Sheriff Tucker and the Madison County Sheriff's Department," said Petro. They were great in their pursuit, and keeping us informed and working with us."

The crimes in these normally quiet areas have homeowners on high-alert.

"Sometimes I'll come home at night with the kids, and might be carrying them inside and might forget to lock a door or two," said Jason Armstrong, who lives in the Hathaway Lake Subdivision. "I have been making sure the vehicles are locked, and not leaving anything in there."

The Hathaway Lake subdivision reportedly had ten cars broken into Sunday night.

Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday's manhunt started when Jackson Police noticed a car that had been listed as stolen from Madison County.

Madison PD is not releasing those suspects' names just yet. One is a juvenile, and the other they're just waiting until they get a little further in their investigation before they reveal his identity.

In the meantime, authorities are beefing up security around the affected neighborhoods.

"Madison County's a great place, we love it out there," added Petro. "You're gonna have rotten apples wherever you're at. This could happen anywhere," said Petro.

Madison PD is working to get all their information together so they can charge those two suspects for thefts and break-ins in the city.

We'll bring you the latest information on the extent of those charges as soon as we learn more.

