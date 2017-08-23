US Marshals searching for home invasion suspect

A manhunt is underway for Curtis Wilson, considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted by US Marshals.

Richland Police told Three On Your Side he was last seen behind Herc Rental and the railroad tracks Wednesday night in Richland.

He is wanted for a home invasion that happened in Jackson, but police believe he has a warrant out of Jackson, Rankin County, and Richland.

He was wearing a green and black print shirt, black pants and has short black hair. If you see him or know where he may be call police immediately.