The End Zone Extra Point: Magee

It's time for another edition of The End Zone Extra Point. We can't get a camera to every single game in the area, but you can get your big play on WLBT Sports.

Chandler Pittman had a stellar debut at Magee. The freshman quarterback rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. Pittman also 6 for 6 passing as the Trojans beat Jefferson County 20 - 8

