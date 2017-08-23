Florence wins The End Zone Play of the Week

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. Over 11 hundred votes were cast on MSNewsNow.com. You chose a trick play for a go ahead touchdown.
Florence wins with 56 percent of the vote. The Eagles snapped to Degerrick Lee, who flipped to Ian Vaughn, he fired to Demosthenes Jones, DJ tightropes and gets to the pylon. Florence beat Mendenhall 28 - 19 on Friday.
The End Zone Play of the Week Final Standings
1. Florence (Eagles Go Gadget for Go-Ahead TD)
2. Madison Central (J.D. Hull TD)
3. Jefferson Davis County (Jafharis McKines TD)
4. Newton (Tre Hillie TD pass to Zackariah Johnson)
