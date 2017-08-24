TRAFFIC: I-55N in Copiah Co. back open after 18-wheeler wreck

I-55 is back open after an 18-wheeler wreck happened early Thursday morning in Copiah County.

An 18-wheeler wreck shut down the northbound lanes when it appeared to jack-knife and block the northbound lanes.

According to MHP's Trooper Henry, the truck company was R & L Carrier out of Indiana and was pulling double trailers.

The driver lost control and hit a guard rail. Thankfully, the driver was not injured and was hauling paint material.

This happened around 1:00 a.m. near mile marker 50 on I-55.

It took several hours for the wreck to clear and the northbound lane to reopen.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.