Natchez man arrested for stealing dogs; third arrest since 2016

A Natchez man has been arrested for the third time since 2016. This time he was arrested for stealing at least 10 dogs in Mississippi.

37-year-old Charoyd Henrence Bell is charged with larceny in connection with the dognapping that happened last month. Chief Bell says some of the dogs have been returned to their rightful owner.

Authorities say a second charge is pending on another subject who may have been involved with the thefts.

Bell was arrested in March of 2016 for posting photos to his social media account of him holding puppies by the ears and tail. He was arrested and charged with carrying a creature in a cruel manner.

In May of 2017, Bell was arrested for his role in a dog fighting ring found in Natchez.

Charoyd Bell was arrested and charged with felony cruelty to animals.

“Those dogs could have easily died,” said Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

Deputies say they got a tip Thursday there was dog fighting at this house. When they arrived they heard yelping from the nearby bayou.

Once they got off in the bayou here they found two young men, one was sitting and one was holding the pit bull ready to allow the dog to launch, and the other one tied to the tree.

Officers admit the dogs were in bad shape from dog fighting.

