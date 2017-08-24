Man found dead on MS River Bridge in Natchez

A body was found on top of the Mississippi River Bridge in Natchez yesterday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the body of Alexander Flores was found on the bridge. His death is being ruled accidental pending toxicology results.

Flores worked as a construction worker for Blasttech Inc. our of Florida.

The coroner said that when someone dies of a heat related injury they fail to listen to there body warning signs until it's too late to get help.

Flores coworkers reported that he felt nausea the day before and yesterday but still reported to work on time.

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved