Catching up with Stephanie Bell Flynt

On Wednesday, Stephanie Bell Flynt felt good enough to fight crowds at a Houston, Texas grocery store to do some hurricane stock-up shopping. But every hour is different.

"I don't know if it's the newness of the immune system or what, but I basically sleep for the vast majority of the day," she says. "Then I get up in pockets and I move and exercise, and all those things they want you to do."

She and her husband Mike have an apartment near MD Anderson Cancer Center, where she's now an outpatient after a procedure of last resort: a risky bone marrow stem cell transplant that she had one month ago.

If you've been following Stephanie on Facebook, you know her story. In December 2015 she learned she had lung cancer. The mother of four successfully battled that with powerful treatments, and those treatments lead to her latest diagnosis.

In February she felt drained, and got startling news when she went in for quarterly blood work.

"These things called blasts show up in your blood test that indicate leukemia," she tells us. "They had let me know that that was a risk, but it was a low risk, so it caught me way off guard."

It's an aggressive, therapy related leukemia. But never one to shy away from a challenge, Stephanie fought through a new round of hospital treatments. Now she treats herself though a catheter in her chest. She also gives herself magnesium treatments with a pump.

"It runs over the course of two hours, but I have to do it every day when I get up," she says.

Stephanie Facebook Live from August 10, 2017:

Her children have supported her from home. Daughter Stevie is now a junior at Mississippi State. Son Joe is a freshman at East Central Community College. Two older sons also keep busy.

Stephanie says the outpouring of compassion from friends and WLBT viewers on social media has provided strength.

"I'm really touched by it," she tells us. "I didn't expect people to really care!"

Stephanie has already knocked out 30 days of an anticipated 100 day stay in Houston, then she expects to come home.

