Man shot in the leg in south Jackson

The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
Charleston Police confirmed one person has been shot and a hostage situation is underway at a downtown restaurant.More >>
Charleston Police confirmed one person has been shot and a hostage situation is underway at a downtown restaurant.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.More >>
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>