UPDATE: Jackson police confirm double shooting on Raymond Road

Jackson police confirm a double shooting at a gas station on Raymond Road Thursday afternoon.

Police say two men shot each other during an argument. Both are stable and have been transported to the hospital.

Witnesses on the scene say a man reportedly walked out of the Valero gas station, when two other men approached him and asked him for money. When he didn't give them any money, the two men apparently shot him.

Witnesses say the victim was shot in the leg.

That's when he reportedly went back to his Jeep, pulled out a gun and shot back. Witnesses say the two alleged shooters were inside the car when the victim began firing back. Their car windows were allegedly shot out.

Less than half a mile away, a man was found shot in the leg in front of a home on Hickory Drive. That man has been transported by AMR to a local hospital.

There also appears to be a third shooting situation at a west Jackson apartment complex.

No word on if the incidents are connected.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.