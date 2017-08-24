Jackson teens arrested for recent rash of car burglaries, credit card fraud

Curtis Wilson, on the run from federal and local law enforcement, is in custody. Richland Police tell us Wilson's family turned him into Jackson Police earlier Thursday afternoon. The teen is wanted by Richland Police and other local law enforcement agencies, as well as U.S. Marshals.

PREVIOUS STORY: US Marshals searching for home invasion suspect

Under the cover of darkness and a pounding rain, Wilson was able to slip through the dragnet of federal and local law enforcement in Richland Wednesday night. He was wanted for a burglary in Jackson and several crimes across the metro.

"He is a menace to society we need to get him off the streets," said Rankin County Under Sheriff Raymond Duke earlier today. "I know he has a warrant through Jackson one through Clinton police, he has warrants through us. What I believe the one in Jackson was for a burglary I wanna say I was told the residence was occupied at the time."

Rankin County officials say Wilson was out on bond for a May auto burglary, and that he's wanted for more auto thefts committed since then.

"We have video from different stores where the victim's credit card was used and we once again see Mr. Wilson," added Duke.

Thursday night, Curtis Wilson went on his Facebook page confessing to his crimes. He said he was on the run with his husband, Leon Miles, the two of them pictured together here. Wilson claimed he was abused as a child, and that built up anger forced him into a life of crime.

"Someone who is brazen enough to go in an occupied residence," said Duke. "The stolen car was behind a closed garage he somehow made entry into the garage. The lady was home (when he) stole the car, so this guy is either going to wind up hurting somebody or he's going to get hurt himself."

Clinton police say they have a hold on both Curtis Wilson and Leon Miles for credit card fraud. The two were recently captured on cameras there, using stolen credit cards at Walmart, at Waffle House, and two gas stations.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.