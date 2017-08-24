SEC releases 2017-18 men's basketball schedule

The SEC released the 2017-18 men's basketball schedule on Thursday. The conference slate will tip off Saturday, December 30th.

Ole Miss will host their SEC opener on New Year's Eve. The Rebels welcome South Carolina to The Pavilion. Mississippi State tips off SEC play on January 2nd. The Bulldogs will host Arkansas at The Hump.

We'll have Egg Bowl hoops on a pair of Saturdays. MSU travels to The Pavilion on January 6th. Ole Miss comes to The Hump on February 17th.

You can see the complete SEC basketball schedule here: http://www.secsports.com/article/20444397/sec-announces-2018-men-basketball-schedule