Jackson State great Robert Brazile is a finalist for Pro Football HOF Class of 2018

A Jackson State great is a step closer to Canton. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday that Robert Brazile was selected as a finalist by the Seniors Committee. The Seniors Committee is a nine-member group from the HOF selection committee. They consider players for induction whose careers ended at least 25 years ago.

Brazile was selected to 7 Pro Bowls in 9 season with the Houston Oilers. He was the 6th overall pick in the 1975 NFL Draft. The Mobile native was named First Team All-Pro four times (1976, 1978, 1979, and 1980).

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee will vote on Brazile's entry on February 3rd. He must receive 80 percent of the vote to head to Canton.

If he's selected it would be his 4th Hall of Fame. Robert was selected to the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2014, the SWAC Hall of Fame in 1995, and the Jackson State Hall of Fame in 2003.

