MSDH reports two West Nile Virus deaths in the state

Two people have died as the result of West Nile virus this week.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports that the two cases are out of Humphreys and Forrest counties.

Additionally, the MSDH reports 12 new human cases of WNV, bringing the state total to 36 this year. The new cases were in Bolivar, Hinds, Humphreys, Lincoln, Madison (3), Noxubee, Rankin (3), and Wilkinson counties.

So far this year cases have been reported in Bolivar, Clay, Covington, Forrest (4), Hinds (7), Humphreys (2), Jones, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes, Madison (4), Noxubee, Perry, Rankin (6), Scott, and Wilkinson counties. Two deaths have been reported in Forrest and Humphreys counties.

Officials previously reported a WNV death out of Grenada County, but additional laboratory testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) failed to confirm West Nile virus as the cause of death.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

Peak season for West Nile virus will continue through September, but it's important to remember that mosquito-borne infections can occur year-round.

