breaking

13-year-old injured in shooting; 16-year-old in custody

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating a shooting on Sykes Road and Meadow Lane.

Police say a 13-year-old has been injured and a 16-year-old is in custody. Police add that the 13-year-old is stable after been shot in the back.

We are working to gather more information now.

