SportsDeck Game of the Week Preview: Pearl Pirates - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

SportsDeck Game of the Week Preview: Pearl Pirates

Posted by Jeff Barker, Sports Reporter
Connect
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Top-ranked Pearl makes its first appearance in our SportsDeck Game of the Week on Friday. 

For a full preview with the Pirates as they prepare to host Warren Central, click the video above. 

Powered by Frankly