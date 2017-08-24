Police chief victim in recent rash of car break ins, two teens arrested

River City residents in Natchez say they have been waking up to find their cars ransacked and things stolen for the past several weeks. Even a member of law enforcement was targeted. The message from police; keep your doors locked and valuables out of sight.

Residents in the Duncan Park neighborhood in Natchez are beefing up security after numerous car break ins in their area. And in just one month on the job, Natchez's new top cop finds himself among those looking to police to catch the thieves.

"I now know what it feels like to be a victim," said Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong.

His personal vehicle was targeted late Monday night.

Armstrong said four to six break ins occurred in the area of Auburn Avenue and Park Place.

"I feel like I was violated in such a way that I was home in bed," said the chief. "These kids were out canvassing the neighborhood looking for items to steal from someone."

"They took my pistol and a blue tooth speaker and some other items," said Auburn Avenue resident Jeffrey Smith.

The 35-year-old said his break in happened in July. One day later he purchased a surveillance system.

The owner of The Tint Shop in Natchez believes cameras caught images of the suspects Monday night.

"That's the whole reason I got the cameras, and I put up lights around my house," said Smith. "So you can't walk up to my house without being seen."

Chief Armstrong said two teenagers, 16 and 17, were caught by officers after reports by residents of two suspicious people's looking into cars.

According to investigators, the teens were found with a pistol, believed to be stolen and a backpack filled with items that were reportedly taken from the area.

"Lock your vehicle. Take away valuables, out of your vehicle, put them in your trunk or take them inside," added Armstrong.

The teens are charged with vehicular burglaries and possession of stolen property.

They are believed to be connected to previous vehicle break ins which occurred in the area.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.