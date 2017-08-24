Brookhaven Police promote news crime fighting feature to help catch car thieves

Brookhaven police are working with a new crime fighting tool to catch car thieves during high-speed chases. It is OnStar's vehicle Slowdown Service. They see it as a great tool to end pursuits safely.

We have probably all seen police chases. Some are dangerous and sometimes deadly.

Brookhaven Police Captain Clint Earls has been in a few high-speed chases himself. It is not a matter of how many because it only takes one to turn something deadly. That's why Brookhaven Police are excited about a feature offered by a well-known company called OnStar to change that if your car is stolen.

Here is how it works: If someone takes your car and you are an OnStar Customer you then can call 911 to let police know your vehicle was stolen.

Police say dispatch then confirms the information and contacts OnStar who provides officers with the GPS location. When that officer has that car insight, OnStar sends a signal to the vehicle forcing it to gradually and safely slow down.

“If you get up in the morning and your car is gone, that is detrimental to most folks," said Earls. "You can go to work, you can't carry your kids to school, so if we could slow down or reduce the amount of vehicle theft in our area by the implementation of using OnStar, then we are more than happy to research that technology.”

Residents like Audrey Smith couldn't agree more. She welcomes any feature that aids police and keeps people and their property protected.

“More companies need to help participate in helping law enforcement when it comes to carjacking and whatever else they may need to assist police,” said Smith.

