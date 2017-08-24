Some folks questioning what's included in Mississippi's tax free weekends

Guns, ammo, archery, and hunting equipment will all go for minus the 7% sales tax this weekend as part of the 2nd Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Some of the guns are big ticket items that the tax-free holiday will knock hundreds of dollars off.



"It's a wonderful idea," noted Bob Crechale who plans to take his teenage son to look for a new shotgun. "I've hit all four of them as a matter fact. I haven't missed any of them. Lord willing, I'll make the fifth one too. Every little bit of savings helps. No matter how little or how big. A dollar saved is a dollar earned. Try to save as much as I can."



And folks don't want to wait till the aisles fill up to scope out their purchases.



"Pretty crazy," said Van's Sporting Goods manager Todd Sarate. "It's going to be our biggest weekend of the year. We're expecting anyway. The last two years it's been better than Black Friday."



It's only been a month since the tax-free weekend that lands just before school starts back. But it was on items like clothes and shoes under $100. Backpacks and school supplies were not included. This upcoming tax-free weekend has some folks questioning the state's priorities.



"I don't understand why you can get bullets in the gun for tax-free and you can't get paper and pencils," explained Brande Weathersbe. "It's just as much, if you think about it, the supplies will be just as much as buying a firearm, just about. I spent over $100, almost $200, just on my seven-year-old's supplies for second grade."



"Some of the parents will probably be out there buying the bullets and probably some of them could've used the 7% off backpacks and school supplies," added Florine Keeler.



State leaders have said in the past that school supplies could later be added to the tax-free weekend before school starts back.

A complete list of what's included:



