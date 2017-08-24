4 Rebels, 3 Bulldogs, 1 Golden Eagle on Senior Bowl watch list

The Senior Bowl released their annual watch list on Thursday. 4 Rebels, 3 Bulldogs, and a Golden Eagle are on the radar for the 2018 matchup.

Ole Miss

OG Daronte Bouldin

LB DeMarquis Gates

LB Marquis Haynes

K Gary Wunderlich

Mississippi State

WR Donald Gray

LB Dez Harris

OG Martinas Rankin

Southern Miss

RB Ito Smith

Complete Senior Bowl watch list here: https://www.seniorbowl.com/watch-list-profiles.php

