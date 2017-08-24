13 year old boy shot in the back is recovering

A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the back in south Jackson. Jackson Police arrested and charged 16-year-old Jaquentis Camper with aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm.

"I came out the front door and there was about 40 or 50, about 40 kids boys and girls," said one witness. "I'm talking about hard brawling, fighting."

"A car started pulling up, other kids started getting out and the next thing you know there's a gun," the witness said just minutes later. "You hear gunshots and you see the young man fall."



Residents just feet away heard screams of terror as a 13-year-old Whitten Middle School student was gunned down.



"I was running," added the witness. "I mean we were standing literally right there on the corner in our front yard. I came and hid behind my husband's truck."

It happened at the bus stop on the corner of Meadow Lane and Sykes Road. Jackson Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier fight at Wingfield High School.

"I can tell you this, the 13-year-old wasn't involved," said Commander Tyree Jones. "We believe his older brother may have possibly been involved in the altercation that occurred earlier at the school and the altercation at the bus stop. Apparently, he had gone home to get a parent and they came around here to see exactly what was going on with the older brother and that's when he was shot."



"I think it's sad," said a witness. "I think we really have a problem in our community with these young kids who are just killing each other and taking lives so innocently."

The 13-year-old boy is in stable condition at UMMC.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.