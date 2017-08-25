Hazlehurst man faces child pornography charges

The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory order of evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey. The evacuation order includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake, according to Cameron Parish OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne.