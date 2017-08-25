Hazlehurst man faces child pornography charges - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hazlehurst man faces child pornography charges

A 24-year-old Hazlehurst man faces child pornography charges. The Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit arrested Nicholas Whittington at his home Wednesday.

He's charged with one count of child exploitation. Whittington could receive up to 40-years in prison if convicted.

