Reservoir park closing for clean up - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Reservoir park closing for clean up

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Next month fishermen and folks who simply enjoy the water will not be allowed beneath the reservoir spillway.
       It's a temporary closure,  A massive grassroots effort to pick up trash and debris along miles of the Pearl River.

pack it in..pack it out. we are talking about trash and debris left behind along the pearl river by litterbugs.
    The spillway area will be closed as part of a broder effort to make a clean sweep of the waterway.

the project is organized by a grassroots group of volunteers called pearl riverkeeper.
And it's important in more ways than just the asthetic value.

The Pearl river meanders a 444 mile path through Mississippi and Louisiana.

