Reservoir park closing for clean up

Next month fishermen and folks who simply enjoy the water will not be allowed beneath the reservoir spillway.

It's a temporary closure, A massive grassroots effort to pick up trash and debris along miles of the Pearl River.

pack it in..pack it out. we are talking about trash and debris left behind along the pearl river by litterbugs.

The spillway area will be closed as part of a broder effort to make a clean sweep of the waterway.

"it's not a punitive situation. we are going to close the spillway area for a riverwide clean up. as we get those areas cleaned up and those things processed then we will reopen the fishing areas."

the project is organized by a grassroots group of volunteers called pearl riverkeeper.

And it's important in more ways than just the asthetic value.

"The litter and the trash is not only unsighly it is a water quality issue. It affects the drinking water in Jackson. It affects the fisheries and the life and creatures that live in the river. it is a very serious thing."

The Pearl river meanders a 444 mile path through Mississippi and Louisiana.