Couple killed in crash on Ridgewood Road

A man and woman are dead after an overnight shooting led to a car crash in north Jackson.

Police have identified one of the victims as 32-year-old Megan Durr. Her boyfriend, 38-year-old Marcus Lockett had a non-fatal gunshot wound to the arm and died in the car crash.

Police say Durr and her boyfriend were found dead inside a car near the intersection of Ridgewood Road and Fontaine Street.

Both died from their injuries in the wreck.

Right now, police believe this was a domestic shooting at a home on Lake Trace Circle, which is less than ten minutes from the crash scene.

Police think the victims were driving to the hospital when the crash happened.

Durr's 16-year-old is being held for questioning in the shooting.

