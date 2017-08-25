Two dead after overnight shooting leads to car crash in N. Jackson

A man and woman are dead after an overnight shooting led to a car crash in north Jackson.

Police have identified one of the victims as 32-year-old Megan Durr.

Police say Durr and an unidentified man were found dead inside a car near the intersection of Ridgewood Road and Fontaine Street.

Both died from their injuries in the wreck, but the man also suffered a gunshot wound.

Right now, police believe this was a domestic shooting at a home on Lake Trace Circle, which is less than ten minutes from the crash scene.

Police think the victims were driving to the hospital when the crash happened.

Right now, the relationship between Durr and the male victim is not clear, but we do know Durr's 16-year-old is being held for questioning in the shooting.

