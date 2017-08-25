Man critical after shot near Poindexter Park

According to Jackson police, a man has been shot near Poindexter Park and is now in critical condition.

Police say he is 49 years old and was shot once in the pelvis by an unknown suspect.

The victim has been taken to the hospital via ambulance.

This is at 825 W. Capital Street in Jackson.

There is no motive or suspect information right now.

We have a crew at the scene and are working to confirm more details.

