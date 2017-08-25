Man shot near Poindexter Park - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot near Poindexter Park

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect

According to Jackson police, a man has been shot near Poindexter Park.

The victim has been taken to the hospital via ambulance.

This is at 825 W. Capital Street in Jackson. 

We have a crew at the scene and are working to confirm more details.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly