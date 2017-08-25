Man shot near Poindexter Park

According to Jackson police, a man has been shot near Poindexter Park.
The victim has been taken to the hospital via ambulance.
This is at 825 W. Capital Street in Jackson.
We have a crew at the scene and are working to confirm more details.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.More >>
Harvey is a dangerous category 2 hurricane as it intensified overnight on its trek toward the Texas coast and is still expected to become a major hurricane before landfall, forecasters said early Friday morning.More >>
Harvey is a dangerous category 2 hurricane as it intensified overnight on its trek toward the Texas coast and is still expected to become a major hurricane before landfall, forecasters said early Friday morning.More >>