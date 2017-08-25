Natchez home owner shoots at man prowling around property

On Thursday morning around 1:42 a.m., deputies were called to Lower Woodville Rd. in Natchez because of a prowler trying to break into a home.

Deputies talked to the complainant who said he saw a man dressed in all black trying to get into his neighbor's house.

The complainant said the man walked over to his home next and began snooping around his shed. The complainant fired three shots at the man as he ran down the hill into a bayou behind the home.

The victim approached deputies and said someone had broken into her residence.

Corporal Dustin Smith arrived on the scene and with the use of FLIR (forward-looking infrared) binoculars observed a heat signature approximately 30 yards below the residence.

The suspect was found lying in a patch of weeds and placed in custody. He identified himself as Joseph McGowan and was taken to the ACSO jail without incident.

