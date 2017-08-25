Brookhaven man charged with one count of child exploitation

A Brookhaven man was arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation on Friday.

57-year-old Danny Carlisle was arrested at his home Thursday by investigators with the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit.

Following an investigation of suspicious online activity, investigators executed a search warrant at Carlisle’s home. He was arrested after the search and taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

If convicted, Carlisle faces up to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.