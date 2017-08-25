Callaway High School vandalized before rivalry game

A Jackson high school was vandalized overnight Thursday.

Alumni students aren't surprised, and say vandalism leading up to a big rivalry between two Jackson high schools happens every year.

The entire front of the building was spray painted.

You can see the words M-H-S, students say this is a possible reference to Murrah High School.

This is also the second time this week Callaway has been vandalized.

One Callaway graduate tells us it's part of a tradition before the biggest game of the season.

