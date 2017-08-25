Inmate found dead at South MS Correctional Institution

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County.

Inmates in Unit A2, an open bay housing area at the Leakesville prison, alerted security Thursday night that 47-year-old Michael Hopkins was unresponsive.

Hopkins was taken to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m., shortly after he was found.

Hopkins was serving a total of 12 years for three convictions of burglary of an occupied dwelling, residential burglary and robbery in DeSoto County. He was sentenced in May 2006.

His cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

