UPDATE: Both westbound, eastbound lanes of I-20 back open after eastbound multi-vehicle crash

Clinton Police Department says a multi- vehicle wreck on I-20 eastbound, just past Springridge Road, caused law enforcement to shut down the interstate in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

As of 4:37 p.m. MDOT says motorists can expect eastbound delays for a while. The estimated duration to clear the crash is 2 hours.

Mark Jones, Clinton Police Department's Public Information Officer said Aircare landed on the scene of the crash and one person was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Officials say at least one victim had to be cut out of a vehicle.

