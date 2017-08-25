Weight restrictions posted on Highway 14 bridges in Sharkey and Issaquena Counties

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recently performed routine bridge inspections on two state-maintained bridges along Highway 14 between Mayersville and Rolling Fork in Issaquena and Sharkey counties. The inspections revealed deficiencies in the superstructures of a 67-year-old pair of bridges that will restrict the load carrying capacity of the structure to the following postings:

The posted weight restrictions to Bridge No. 9.3 (Bridge ID 14407) on Highway 14 in Sharkey County are restricted to 34 tons for HS-Long trucks, 30 tons for HS-Short trucks and 21 tons for H trucks.

The posted weight restrictions to Bridge No. 8.0 (Bridge ID 11693) on Highway 14 in Issaquena County are 24 tons for H trucks and 35 tons for HS-Short trucks.

“These bridge postings demonstrate why it’s important to have skilled, competent bridge inspectors and engineers able to identify problems and initiate a repair plan quickly,” said Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall. “Without these knowledgeable staff, the safety of the traveling public could have been in jeopardy.”

MDOT recognizes that Highway 14 is a critical route for Delta farmers delivering their crops to the grain elevator in Mayersville. MDOT engineers are developing and expediting repair plans to be performed in the coming weeks.

"Continued use of these bridges by overweight vehicles will result in further damage, lower weight limits and ultimately a complete closure of the bridges unless repairs are made now," added Hall.

Signs are in place to alert motorists of the load restriction. The traveling public is reminded to drive slow and be alert for workers when traveling through this work zone.

For tips on how to travel through a work zone safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms. For more information about MDOT projects, visit MDOTtraffic.com.

