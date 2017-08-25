Week 2 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT

It's Week 2 of high school football all over the Magnolia State. The End Zone kicks off at 10:15pm on WLBT.
Chris Hudgison and Chuck Stinson will preview some of the matchups on The End Zone Opening Drive (WLBT 6pm Sportscast)
We'll try to bring 13 games your way:
Warren Central at Pearl (Game of the Week)
South Panola at Brandon
Madison Central at Ocean Springs
Clinton at Vicksburg
Northwest Rankin at Ridgeland
Velma Jackson at Canton
Callaway vs. Murrah
Jim Hill at Forest Hill
Wingfield at Terry
Florence at Crystal Springs
Pisgah at Richland
Jackson Prep at Washington
Jackson Academy at Lamar
If you don't see your game on the list, you can still get your team on WLBT Sports.
The End Zone Extra Point features viewer submitted highlights. Chris aired highlights of Terry and Magee in Week 1.
The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions
Email: chudgison@wlbt.com
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports
Chris airs The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.