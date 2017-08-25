Week 2 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Week 2 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
It's Week 2 of high school football all over the Magnolia State. The End Zone kicks off at 10:15pm on WLBT.

Chris Hudgison and Chuck Stinson will preview some of the matchups on The End Zone Opening Drive (WLBT 6pm Sportscast)

We'll try to bring 13 games your way:

Warren Central at Pearl (Game of the Week)
South Panola at Brandon
Madison Central at Ocean Springs
Clinton at Vicksburg
Northwest Rankin at Ridgeland
Velma Jackson at Canton
Callaway vs. Murrah
Jim Hill at Forest Hill
Wingfield at Terry
Florence at Crystal Springs
Pisgah at Richland
Jackson Prep at Washington
Jackson Academy at Lamar

If you don't see your game on the list, you can still get your team on WLBT Sports.

The End Zone Extra Point features viewer submitted highlights. Chris aired highlights of Terry and Magee in Week 1.

The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions

Email: chudgison@wlbt.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports

Chris airs The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.

