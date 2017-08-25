Arrests made in recent Hinds County car-jackings

Hinds County Officials said Friday, two juveniles have been arrested in recent car-jackings in the county.

A woman was held at gunpoint at her mailbox on MacLean Rd. on August 21, and her car was taken.

Officials say the woman's vehicle was recovered within hours around Bailey Ave. and Elm St. in Jackson.

Another woman was carjacked at gunpoint on August 22, on W. Parks Rd. in Hinds County. Her vehicle was recovered within hours also.

Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies along with U.S. Marshals, Madison Police and Madison Sheriff's Office have been working to identify individuals in the incidents taking place in all 3 jurisdictions.

Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department said, " Hinds County Investigators have charged Willie Thomas, 16, of Jackson with 2 counts of armed car-jacking and Metaio Gillum, 17, of Jackson with 1 count of armed car-jacking.

"Investigators searched Gillium's home located at 2437 Utah St. in Jackson and recovered numerous stolen firearms, ammunition along with backpacks, all believed to be stolen in recent burglaries," Luke said.

Luke added that 16-year-old Willie Thomas is also connected to the rash of crimes in Madison County earlier this week. He was arrested on Coker Road August 22.

