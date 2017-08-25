Mother of teen charged in shooting claims self defense

There are new details on a shooting at a Jackson bus stop that left a Whitten Middle School student hospitalized.

Jackson police say 16-year-old Jaquentis Camper will be charged as an adult.

Camper is accused of shooting a 13-year-old student in the back Thursday afternoon.

The charges include aggravated assault and possession of a stolen handgun.

Camper was denied bond during his initial appearance Friday, where his family was present. His mother Jennifer Camper admits her son was involved in the fight, but says he was defending himself.

We asked, "Are you disturbed your son got this gun and this 13-year-old was shot?

Jennifer Camper said, "Yes I am and I kind of understand why he gave it to him. The gun because he was defending himself. He was out there by himself with his sisters and his girlfriend."

Camper says there were several fights, an ongoing feud among the kids.

She claims the 13-year-old victim, attacked her son first.

"He go to Whitten you live on McCluer, you come from another whole street to come to a fight then you hit my son in the back of the head so he defended himself," said Camper.

Police and school officials now conducting two investigations into the skirmish.

Jennifer Camper said, "I heard the 13-year-old is going to be ok. I'm glad he's ok, but I just want some justice did for my son."

Friday the Jackson Public School District released the following statement:

JPS condemns the senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We ask the community to join us in wishing our scholar a swift and full recovery. Jackson Police is leading the investigation into the shooting that happened yesterday at Meadow Lane and Sykes Road. The JPS Campus Enforcement Department and District administrators are investigating whether the incident is linked to any activity at a school campus or bus. Facts are still being gathered surrounding the shooting. The investigation is not complete at this time.

Student safety is always a top priority in Jackson Public Schools. We expect our students to adhere to the code of conduct, and any instance of infraction will be dealt with accordingly. The District continuously administers a Positive Behavior Intervention Support (PBIS) program that encourages non-violent conflict resolution. Parents are also called upon to assist JPS in addressing violent behavior of their children.

RELATED: Police identify teen who shot 13-year-old in back

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.