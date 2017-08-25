JPD: Two sons defend mothers in separate fatal domestic dispute investigations

Jackson Police are investigating separate domestic violence incidents that ended fatally this week. Authorities say sons were defending their mothers in each case.

According to domestic violence prevention experts, parents must not allow their children to feel they must be the protector.



"Flee because if it happened once, more than likely it's gonna happen again," said Betsy Smith with Catholic Charities.



She is a case manager who deals with victims of domestic violence.

Friday morning 32 year old Megan Durr and her boyfriend, 38 year old Marcus Lockett, died in a crash following an argument that resulted in gunfire at her home.

Investigators said she was reportedly driving Lockett to the hospital when the wreck occurred.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said Durr's 16 year old son shot Lockett, intervening in the dispute she was having with Lockett.

Three days earlier 21-year-old Reginald Cammon was shot and killed on Branch Street. Investigators say Cammon too intervened in a domestic dispute involving his mother and her boyfriend.

"They feel like they have to protect their mother which they don't. It's not their role," added Smith. "It's not their job and if that's communicated as early as it can be and it should be. I'm your protector. You're not my protector. It's my responsibility to make sure that you're safe".

Crisis intervention experts warn that witnessing domestic violence can have negative effects on children ranging from behavioral problems to poor performance in school.

A parent should have a safety plan which involves preparing to leave the abusive relationship by gathering important documents like birth certificates and contacting domestic violence shelters.

Commander Jones said the 16-year-old who shot Marcus Lockett will not be charged in the case.

