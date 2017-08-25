Emmett Till's family remembers his life 62 years after his brutal killing

This weekend marks 62 years since Emmett Till was killed in Money, Mississippi.

The teenager was accused of flirting with a white woman. A claim that was later recanted by his accuser.

We spoke with family members here in Jackson who are celebrating Till's life and legacy.

Emmett Till was just 14-years-old was he was brutally killed.

His mother held an open casket funeral to show the nation what happened to her son. A murder that helped jump start the civil rights movement.

More than a half century later, his cousins reflected on what the civil rights icon's death stood for.

“That's a marker from a family of where we come from what we had to go through,” said Till’s cousin Charisma Kelly.

Deborah Watts agrees. She traveled from Minneapolis to be here this weekend to commemorate his life. She says although United States has made great strides against racism, the clock is turning back in some ways.

“The state of America, we are not far removed. I usually say the past is not passed, so we are still struggling with some of the same things that we struggled with back then.”

The family says their goal is preach love not hate and keep Emmett Till's memory alive. A fight they will never give up.

“I hope whenever we talk about justice, we talk about Emmett Till. I hope whenever we talk about hope we think about Emmett Till. Whenever we talk about what is right in this country, we will lift that up with Emmett Till and that is the legacy,” said Watts.

Saturday, a Emmett Louis Till Commemoration March (ELTCM) for Peace, Unity, Justice & Love will take place as participants march from the Mississippi State Capitol to Jackson City Hall).

The ELTCM March will begin at 2:00 p.m.

For more information contact Ward 3 Councilman Stokes' office at (601) 960-1090 hosted by the City of Jackson and the City Council.

