Jackson Prep and Jackson Academy win on the road to start 2-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Jackson Prep and Jackson Academy were on the road in Week 2. The Patriots and Raiders are heading back to Jackson 2-0.

Prep had another big game on the ground as they beat Washington 49-0.

JA had a TD strike in the opening minute as they beat Lamar 21-14.

