Don Ragsdale shines as Pisgah beats Richland

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Don Ragsdale did more Don Ragsdale things for Pisgah on Friday night.

The Dandy Dozen selection had 4 rushing touchdowns as the Dragons beat Richland 51-35.

