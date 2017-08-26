Florence doubles up Crystal Springs to start 2-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Florence doubles up Crystal Springs to start 2-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Florence continues their momentum from a stellar 2016 season. The Eagles are off to a 2-0 start after a 36-18 victory at Crystal Springs.

Josh Quick and Degerrick Lee had early touchdowns for the visitors on Friday.

