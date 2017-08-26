Callaway beats Murrah to retain Pride Bowl trophy - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Callaway beats Murrah to retain Pride Bowl trophy

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Callaway beats their biggest JPS rival for the 2nd straight season. Chargers led Murrah 14-0 at the half and went on to win 20-8 on Friday.

La'Kenith Thompson had a key touchdown in the 2nd quarter as Cway got their first win of 2017.

