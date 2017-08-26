Madison Central beats Ocean Springs to start 2-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Madison Central beats Ocean Springs to start 2-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Madison Central got a road win on the coast. Cam White and J.D. Hull had early touchdowns as the Jaguars beat Ocean Springs 35-13.

MC is off to a 2 and oh start. They'll host D'Iberville next week.

Watch highlights above

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly