Canton airs it out in 37-26 win over rival Velma Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Canton airs it out in 37-26 win over rival Velma Jackson

Posted by Jeff Barker, Sports Reporter
Connect
CANTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

FINAL: Canton 37, Velma Jackson 26.

For highlights, click the video above. 

Powered by Frankly