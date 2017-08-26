Game of the Week: Pearl edges Warren Central 28-21 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Game of the Week: Pearl edges Warren Central 28-21

Posted by Jeff Barker, Sports Reporter
Connect
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Pearl beat Warren Central 28-21 in our SportsDeck Game of the Week. 

For highlights and post game reaction, click the video above. 

Powered by Frankly