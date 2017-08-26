Terry beats Wingfield to start 2-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Terry beats Wingfield to start 2-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Terry is another area team off to a 2 and oh start. The Bulldogs routed Wingfield 36-6 on Friday.

Our cameras caught touchdowns by Tyler McDaniel and Jaquavious Dixon.

Watch highlights above.

