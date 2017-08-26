South Jackson resident says bad roads are costing him money

Jackson roads still causing headaches for drivers and homeowners across the Capital City.

One south Jackson homeowner spoke out and said the road problems are costing him money.

Chunks of material that are supposed to make up Meadow Lane are found sporadically hidden in Paul Hilliard's yard.

"I'm killing my lawnmower because of stuff like this in my yard," said Hilliard.

Small to large portions of broken asphalt have fallen into his yard after cars drive through the damaged road. He said he is he forced to continuously buy new lawnmower blades and the money is adding up.

"I mean you can hear the cars just bellying out man," Hilliard added. "It's ridiculous."

The road keeps getting worse.

"I have to use a detour to get to my house," Hilliard explained. "Everybody who comes through here comes through fast and they come through this and are tearing their cars up."

Residents in the area have contacted the city of Jackson about repairs, but none have yet been made.

"Fix that road. I mean, look at it. It's a dirt road. It's 2017 and we are riding literally on a dirt road," said Hilliard.



The city of Jackson continues to work on the crumbling roads across the city. If you have a road you would like to report, you can call 601-960-7684.

