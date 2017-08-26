Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (August 25)

Pearl, Pisgah, Jackson Academy, and Canton are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.

The End Zone Play of the Week nominees (August 25)

1. Johnny Winston go-ahead touchdown (Pearl)

Our first nominee is from the Game of the Week. Pearl running back Johnny Winston gave the Pirates lead with 3 minutes to go. His 1 yard touchdown helped the Pirates beat Warren Central 28-21.

WATCH: Pearl edges Warren Central 28-21

2. Don Ragsdale touchdown (Pisgah)

Our second nominee is from a stellar performance in Rankin County. Pisgah running back Don Ragsdale rushed for 418 yards and 5 touchdowns. His first score was a 40 yard dash on the 2nd play from scrimmage. Pisgah beat Richland 51-35.

WATCH: Don Ragsdale shines as Pisgah beats Richland

3. Kinkead Dent drops dime to Walker Benner for TD (Jackson Academy)

Our third nominee is from MAIS. Jackson Academy took the lead in the opening minute at Lamar. Kinkead Dent up top to Walker Benner for a 42 yard touchdown. JA knocked off the defending MAIS state champs 21-14.

WATCH: Jackson Prep & Jackson Academy win on the road to start 2-0

4. Jontarius Brown TD pass to Tyquan Henderson (Canton)

Our final nominee is from a Madison County rivalry. Jonatarius Brown bought time and connected with Tyquan Henderson for a Canton touchdown. The Tigers beat Velma Jackson 37-26.

WATCH: Canton airs it out in 37-26 win over rival Velma Jackson

Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week

1. There's a poll on this page (right side)

2. There's a poll on the top of the MSNewsNow Sports Page and The End Zone page.

The poll closes Wednesday at 8 p.m. I will announce the winner in the WLBT 10pm Sportscast.

